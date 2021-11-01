The Denver Broncos are finalizing a trade to send eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two second-day 2022 draft picks, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Rams will send the Broncos a second- and third-round pick in the 2022 draft in exchange for Miller, the sources said.

The Broncos are paying $9 million of Miller's remaining $9.7 million salary for this season, according to sources.

Miller is now saying his goodbyes to his friends in the Broncos' training facility.

Miller is scheduled to become a free agent after this season.