Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Malik Harrison suffered a non-life-threatening injury after being struck by a stray bullet in the left calf, the team announced Monday.

Harrison, 23, was injured during a gathering in Cleveland on Sunday night while the Ravens were on their bye.

A third-round pick in 2020, Harrison is scheduled to return to Baltimore on Monday after receiving medical care at a Cleveland hospital.

Harrison started the first five games of the season, but his play has significantly decreased recently. With veteran Josh Bynes getting more work at middle linebacker, Harrison has been on the field for fewer than 20 defensive snaps in the past three games.

Known as a thumper inside, Harrison ranks ninth on the Ravens with 22 tackles.

The Ravens (5-2) lead the AFC North and host the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) on Sunday.