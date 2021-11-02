KANSAS CITY -- The short-handed New York Giants lost two more wide receivers Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs when Sterling Shepard and Dante Pettis left early with injuries.

Shepard suffered a quad injury running a route late in the second quarter of New York's 20-17 loss. He immediately grabbed at his leg. Pettis injured his shoulder earlier in the half as he was trying to recover his own muffed punt.

The injuries left the Giants short on wide receivers. Kenny Golladay (knee) was already inactive Monday night and missed his third straight game. Rookie first-round pick Kadarius Toney (ankle) was playing, but he was used on a limited basis in the first half and later departed in the fourth quarter with a thumb injury.

The only wide receivers the Giants had remaining for the second half were Toney, Darius Slayton, John Ross and Collin Johnson.

Shepard has had trouble staying healthy this season. He missed two games at the start of the year with a hamstring injury, then missed last week after tweaking his other hamstring.

Shepard had four catches for 25 yards before exiting on Monday night.