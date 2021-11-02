The father of Cleveland wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. posted a video on social media early Tuesday highlighting times when Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't throw the ball to Beckham when he was open.

Odell Beckham Sr. then responded with three green check marks in the comment section of a post that said Mayfield was "either hating on Odell or he just doesn't want him shining."

Beckham Jr. had just one catch for 6 yards during Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mayfield did target OBJ again late in the game, but Beckham went up for the ball with only one arm and couldn't come down with the catch.

Cleveland's passing game has struggled in recent weeks, as the Browns have fallen to 4-4. Mayfield ranks just 26th in QBR (43.0) and has only six touchdown passes. Beckham, meanwhile, ranks 151st in the league in receptions per target and 139th in receptions per route run. Both players have played through shoulder injuries this season.

A source told ESPN's Dianna Russini that the Browns have no plans to trade Beckham by Tuesday's trade deadline, noting that the Browns have yet to receive any offers that would make sense for the organization.

Beckham is under contract for two more seasons but has no guaranteed money left on his deal. He has a $1 million roster bonus due each of those seasons on the first day of training camp. The Browns would save $15 million on their salary cap if they were to trade or release him next offseason.