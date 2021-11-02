Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a fiery car crash early Tuesday morning that killed one person and will lead to Ruggs being charged with DUI resulting in death.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers "responded to a traffic collision near the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and South Spring Valley Parkway, involving a Chevrolet Corvette and a Toyota Rav4. Responding officers located the Toyota on fire. Fire department personnel responded and located a deceased woman inside the Toyota. The preliminary investigation indicates the front of the Chevrolet collided with the rear of the Toyota.

"The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 22-year-old Henry Rugs (sic) III, remained on scene and showed signs of impairment. He was transported to UMC hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death. This is an on-going investigation," the Las Vegas Metro PD said in their statement.

There was a female passenger in Ruggs' car who was also transported to a hospital. She was not immediately identified.

If convicted, Ruggs would face two to 20 years in prison.

Charges were not immediately filed. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he was aware of the crash and would await results of the police investigation.

Ruggs' attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, said that on behalf of their client they also were investigating the crash "and ask everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered.''

"The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas. We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim's family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time," the team said in a statement.

The Raiders (5-2) were on their bye week but reported back to team headquarters on Monday before having an off day on Tuesday. They were scheduled to begin practicing Wednesday before Sunday's game at the New York Giants (2-6).

Ruggs lost a childhood friend, Rod Scott, in a car accident in 2016, and Ruggs pays tribute to him by putting up three fingers -- Scott wore No. 3 -- to the sky after big plays.

Ruggs was the Raiders' first-round draft pick in 2020 out of Alabama, No. 12 overall, and Raiders owner Mark Davis said at the time of the speedy wideout, "He was the only person I wanted in this draft."

With 24 catches for 469 yards and two touchdowns, Ruggs' 19.5 yards per catch average is second in the NFL among pass-catchers with at least 20 receptions. Ruggs was drafted for his speed -- he ran a 4.27-second 40-yard dash at the combine -- and ability to stretch the field, and all four of his career touchdowns have been at least 46 yards.

On Jan. 4, Raiders Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs was involved in a single-car accident and arrested for DUI after a crash near the McCarran Airport Connector and East Sunset Road at 4:42 a.m., hours after the Raiders' season-finale victory at Denver. But an ensuing investigation found Jacobs' blood alcohol level was below the legal limit and DUI charges were not filed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.