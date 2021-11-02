ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team's offense, already dealing with multiple injuries, lost another starter as center Chase Roullier was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Roullier fractured his left fibula in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Denver Broncos. He will require surgery, a source close to the situation said.

Roullier, starter since midway through his rookie season of 2017, had his left leg rolled up on at the end of a play in the second quarter and was carted off the field. He had started 35 consecutive games and was a steadying force in the middle for Washington. Coaches and quarterbacks credited him for his knowledge of defensive fronts, providing a big help to an inexperienced quarterback such as Taylor Heinicke. He has made just nine NFL starts.

Tyler Larsen will replace Roullier. Larsen has started 18 career games, but none since 2018.

It's another blow for a team that is 2-6 and entered its bye week on a four-game losing streak. Tight end Logan Thomas (hamstring) and right guard Brandon Scherff (knee) have missed the past four games, but both might return for their next game, a Nov. 14 contest vs. Tampa Bay. Right tackle Sam Cosmi has missed the past three games with a sprained ankle; the team is optimistic that he can return soon.

Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who hurt his hip in the season opener, will have an MRI next week to see how his recovery is faring and to determine the next step for him.

Receiver Curtis Samuel has played just 27 snaps this season -- and none in the past three weeks -- because of a groin injury. They're hoping that more rest and rehab will allow him to return in the second half of the season. Rookie receiver Dyami Brown has missed the past four games with a knee injury.

Another starting offensive lineman, Ereck Flowers, suffered a lower leg injury in Sunday's loss, but it was not considered serious. At the end of that game, only one original expected starter for the season -- left tackle Charles Leno Jr. -- remained on the field.