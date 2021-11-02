ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant was moved to the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.

Broncos general manager George Paton confirmed the positive test Tuesday afternoon. Fant is the second Broncos player in the last two weeks to be moved to the list.

Guard Netane Muti remains on the COVID-19 list -- he was moved there Oct. 26.

"We're taking all the precautions, there's always concern,'' Paton said. "We've got great people in charge of that so we're going through all the proper protocols. You're always a little concerned.''

Fant is the second-leading receiver for the Broncos with 37 catches through eight games, is third in yards receiving (320) and tied for the team lead in touchdown catches (three).

In his absence Albert Okwuegbunam, who was moved off injured reserve this past weekend to play Sunday against Washington after he missed three games with a hamstring injury, and Eric Saubert will get the bulk of the work at tight end.