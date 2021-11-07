Sunday's meeting between the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs was supposed to be the spotlight game of Week 9 and the first meeting between MVP quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers. Instead, Mahomes will face Jordan Love, who will be making his first career start.
Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, and because he is considered unvaccinated by the NFL and NFL Players Association, he is in a 10-day minimum quarantine that will keep him out of the game Sunday.
Love, who was selected out of Utah State in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, has attempted seven passes in his career.
Mahomes and the Chiefs (4-4) have been uneven over the past five games. They were crushed by the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans but got wins against the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington and the New York Giants. Mahomes has struggled with interceptions as well. He has thrown at least one pick in each of his past seven games.
Kansas City strikes first
After two consecutive unsuccessful running attempts from just outside the endzone, Mahomes found Travis Kelce on third down for the first score of the game.
Perhaps passing from the one-yard line isn't that bad after all.
The Packers are in the house
The home team shows out
