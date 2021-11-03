New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is out for the season due to a setback in his recovery from ankle surgery.

Thomas announced his season was over in a tweet Wednesday.

"As many of you know, early last season I injured my ankle and worked extremely hard over the next few months to get back in time to finish the season. Unfortunately the rehab didn't go as planned and earlier this off-season it was apparent I would need to have a procedure to repair the injury," Thomas wrote.

"Since then, the team and I have worked diligently, day and night to rehab and get me back on the field. Unfortunately, there has been another small set back which we will have to address. To my displeasure, I will not be able to make it back in time for this season but will do everything in my power to get back to the player I have always been."

Thomas underwent surgery in June and had started the 2021 season on the physically unable to perform list.

He missed a total of nine games in 2020 after originally suffering the injury in the final minutes of Week 1.

Information from ESPN's Mike Triplett was used in this report.