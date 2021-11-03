Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Jordan Love would be in line to make his first career start against Kansas City in Rodgers' absence.

It was unclear as of Wednesday morning whether Rodgers is vaccinated against COVID-19, but the reigning NFL MVP said this past August that he was "immunized" when asked about his vaccination status.

"You know, there's a lot of conversation around it, around the league, and a lot of guys who have made statements and not made statements, owners who have made statements," Rodgers said at the time. "There's guys on the team that haven't been vaccinated. I think it's a personal decision. I'm not going to judge those guys. There are guys that've been vaccinated that have contracted COVID. It's an interesting issue that I think we're going to see played out the entire season."

He later added: "I think I like to learn about everything that I'm doing, and there was a lot of research that even went into that. But like I said, there's been people that have tested positive, and I think it's only vaccinated people here. It's going to be interesting to see how things work moving forward. Obviously there could be some issues with vaccinated people only testing every couple weeks and then non-vaccinated testing every day."

NFL Network first reported on Rodgers' positive test.

Under league protocol, if Rodgers was unvaccinated, he would have to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days and could not return until Nov. 13 if he remained asymptomatic.

If Rodgers was asymptomatic and vaccinated, he would be able to return once able to produce two negative tests 24 hours apart. If he was vaccinated and developed symptoms, he would be able to return once he produces two negative tests 24 hours apart and is asymptomatic for 48 hours.

Packers practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert on Tuesday tweeted that he had COVID-19 and was later placed on the reserve list.

Rodgers is the Packers' second star player to test positive in the past week. Receiver Davante Adams was out last week because of a positive test and missed last Thursday's win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Receiver Allen Lazard also missed last week's game after being deemed a close contact of Adams.

The Packers were still without defensive coordinator Joe Barry on Monday because of COVID-19 protocols.

Coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday that he hoped Adams would be able to return by Thursday.

The Packers (7-1) are riding a seven-game win streak and are tied with the Rams and Cardinals for the best record in the NFC.