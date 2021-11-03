EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants had a COVID-19 scare of a potential widespread outbreak heading into Sunday's matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, but running backs coach Burton Burns is currently the only known positive test.

Burns was one of 13 members of the Giants organization (some players included according to coach Joe Judge) to test positive on Tuesday. After retesting, Burns was the only confirmed positive.

Additional Giants tested positive on Wednesday, according to the team. They were in the process of being retested this morning.

"There has been some players involved," Judge said. "Until we know all the information based on the retest and everything that is going to happen more overnight, we don't have any definite answers for you."

The Giants players were lined up at the testing trailer at around 10:30 a.m. The team was expected to be on the practice field at 10:50 a.m., but that was delayed for the test. They will practice early this afternoon, where Judge said some players will be missing as they sift through the process.

Anyone who has tested positive is currently away from the team until they have multiple negative tests. The Giants currently aren't sure about player availability for Sunday.

"That is all still to be determined," Judge said. "They are going through all the tests, which takes about a day of going through the trainers, close contacts and tracers and all that stuff. In terms of any answers as far as Sunday or even something that will lead into [Thursday's] practice, we don't have any definite answers, except for really Burton, right now."

Offensive assistant Jody Wright and senior offensive assistant Freddie Kitchens will handle the running back room in Burns' absence. Burns was involved in the team meetings this morning through Zoom.