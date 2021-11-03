THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said that outside linebacker Von Miller has passed a physical, but will not participate in practice Wednesday and that his Week 9 status remained to be determined.

"He'll do some limited work off to the side with [the training staff], just getting a feel for where his ankle is at. He hasn't been with us. Want to be smart, want to be able to ease him back in," McVay said about Miller, who the Rams acquired last Monday in a blockbuster trade with the Denver Broncos. "We'll see what that looks like a day at a time."

Quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Robert Woods also will not practice Wednesday. McVay said that Stafford is dealing with a sore back and Woods a foot issue. However, both are expected to play Sunday night when the Rams (7-1) play host to the Tennessee Titans (6-2) at SoFi Stadium.

"We're fairly banged up so we're going to take a little bit more modified approached to practice this week," McVay said, adding later, "it's more about just being smart, being safe."

Cornerback Darious Williams, who was placed injured reserve three weeks ago because of a shoulder injury, is expected to be activated this week, according to McVay.

Miller suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter of a Week 7 Thursday night game against the Cleveland Browns and was inactive in Week 8.

He underwent a physical Tuesday after arriving in Los Angeles and spent the day onboarding, learning his way around the Rams practice facility and spent time with coaches.

McVay said Miller has expressed that he wants to play Sunday against the Titans.

"Oh yeah, he's going to do everything in his power to try to play," McVay said. "But I think there's an element of let's take it a day at a time and let's be smart, let's get a feel for how he's doing, but this guy is an elite competitor and he definitely wants to be able to do that."

The Rams on Wednesday also signed receiver J.J. Koski, who was previously a member of the practice squad, to offset the losses of veteran DeSean Jackson and rookie Tutu Atwell.

After waiving Jackson and placing Atwell on injured reserve, depth at receiver became a concern. McVay said that Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson will be backed up by rookies Jacob Harris, once listed as a tight end but now a receiver, and Ben Skowronek as well as Koski.