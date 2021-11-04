Marcus Spears emphatically believes Dak Prescott should play vs. the Broncos if he's healthy enough to do so. (1:20)

FRISCO, Texas -- There is no drama this week: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will start Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

"Safe to say," Prescott said.

Prescott did not play last week because of a right calf strain he suffered in the Oct. 17 win against the New England Patriots on his game-winning touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb in overtime.

Cooper Rush helped lead the Cowboys to a 20-16 win against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, throwing for 325 yards and two touchdowns in the first start of his career, including the game winner to Amari Cooper with 51 seconds to play.

"Last week was great for Coop to come in and for us to kind of keep the momentum rolling when he wasn't out there," guard Zack Martin said, "but [Prescott] looks great and he looks ready to go."

Prescott said he is "pretty close" to 100 percent. He said of his first practice snap on Wednesday, he instinctively scrambled from the pocket and wondered if that was the best decision. He said he will continue with his prolonged warm-up to make sure he doesn't suffer any setbacks.

"I don't want to say older because I'm only six years into this thing, but as I get more experience, I spend more time taking care of my body," Prescott said. "Just being very purposeful in that. I feel good. Out there, I'm not thinking about the leg. I'm not thinking about anything but the game plan and preparing myself."

Prescott said watching from the sideline was a different experience, and he was initially disappointed he did not play against the Vikings.

"Every opportunity that we get to go out there, you don't get many of them, you want to take advantage of it. But in the same sense, I got over it quick," Prescott said. "I knew the perspective. I knew where we were coming from and this is a long journey. And we are a team that we can play for a long time. We can play into that last game, so I had to keep that in mind when the decision was made."

Was there a way the Cowboys could keep him out for two games?

"No, they got their two weeks with the bye," he said, "so we'll give them that." In six games, Prescott has thrown for 1,813 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and he has thrown at least three touchdown passes in each of his past four starts, a record for a Cowboys quarterback.

What are Prescott's expectations for Sunday after missing a game?

"Be better," he said. "That's my expectation going into everything. I think I've had two good days of practice and continue to get better, put the final stamps on the game plan and go out there and be better than I was a couple of weeks ago against the Patriots."