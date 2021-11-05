The Cleveland Browns have been working with Odell Beckham Jr.'s representatives this week to negotiate an agreement on terms under which they would release the wide receiver, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Specifically, the Browns have been seeking financial protection in the event that Beckham clears waivers and they are stuck having to pay his salary, per sources.

It's not clear yet if an agreement has been reached, but it's possible a deal is close or will happen Friday morning, according to sources. If and when they do, Beckham will be waived.

Yahoo Sports first reported the sides were in negotiations on Beckham's release.

Beckham was excused from practice for a second consecutive day Thursday as both sides tried to find a resolution, according to sources.

Beckham was told not to attend Wednesday's practice one day after his father posted a video on Instagram highlighting times when quarterback Baker Mayfield either didn't throw the ball to Beckham or missed him when he was open.

According to multiple sources, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski addressed the team before Wednesday's practice and informed players that Beckham would no longer be a Brown as the team prepares for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Both Stefanski and Mayfield admitted Wednesday that they had not heard from Beckham since his father's Instagram posts went viral.

Beckham, who turns 29 on Friday, is under contract for two more seasons but has no guaranteed money left on his deal. The NFL's trade deadline was Tuesday, so Cleveland cannot trade Beckham until the start of the 2022 league year. The three-time Pro Bowler has a $1 million roster bonus due on the first day of training camp each of those seasons.

The Browns would save $15 million on their salary cap if they were to trade or release him during the offseason.

ESPN's Jake Trotter contributed to this report.