After leaving the stadium last week in a walking boot, Stephania Bell talks about the potential of Kyler Murray playing vs. the 49ers on Sunday. (0:50)

TEMPE, Ariz. -- If Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is healthy enough to continue playing at a "high level" from the pocket despite a sprained left ankle, then he will play Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday.

"We're not going to put them out there unless he can function," Kingsbury said. "He wants to play so we'll see."

Murray didn't practice Wednesday and Thursday, and wasn't on the field for the open portion of Friday's practice. Arizona's final injury report of the week had not yet been released. Kingsbury's stance on Murray's status for Sunday hasn't changed all week.

On Friday, Kingsbury again said Murray will be a game-time decision and that his ankle has been progressing. When discussing Murray's ability to "function," Kingsbury pointed out Murray's success this season in the pocket, specifically referring to Murray's accuracy and ability to go through his progressions.

Murray leads the NFL in completion percentage -- 77.4% -- in the pocket, third in yards per attempt, fourth in yards per drop back and sixth in passing yards. He also has the league's lowest off-target percentage from the pocket, along with the highest adjusted completion percentage, lowest contact and lowest contact percentage from the pocket.