        <
        >

          Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray won't play unless he can function at 'high level' from pocket, coach Kliff Kingsbury says

          play
          Will Kyler Murray be active in Week 9? (0:50)

          After leaving the stadium last week in a walking boot, Stephania Bell talks about the potential of Kyler Murray playing vs. the 49ers on Sunday. (0:50)

          2:37 PM ET
          • Josh WeinfussESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered the Cardinals since 2012
            • Graduate of Indiana University
            • Member of Pro Football Writers of America
            Follow on Twitter

          TEMPE, Ariz. -- If Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is healthy enough to continue playing at a "high level" from the pocket despite a sprained left ankle, then he will play Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday.

          "We're not going to put them out there unless he can function," Kingsbury said. "He wants to play so we'll see."

          Murray didn't practice Wednesday and Thursday, and wasn't on the field for the open portion of Friday's practice. Arizona's final injury report of the week had not yet been released. Kingsbury's stance on Murray's status for Sunday hasn't changed all week.

          On Friday, Kingsbury again said Murray will be a game-time decision and that his ankle has been progressing. When discussing Murray's ability to "function," Kingsbury pointed out Murray's success this season in the pocket, specifically referring to Murray's accuracy and ability to go through his progressions.

          Murray leads the NFL in completion percentage -- 77.4% -- in the pocket, third in yards per attempt, fourth in yards per drop back and sixth in passing yards. He also has the league's lowest off-target percentage from the pocket, along with the highest adjusted completion percentage, lowest contact and lowest contact percentage from the pocket.