Former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs will face two additional felony charges and a misdemeanor following his involvement in a fiery crash that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his girlfriend injured, according to court records obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Ruggs initially faced felony charges of driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in death and reckless driving.

But prosecutors have decided to charge Ruggs with additional felony counts of DUI and reckless driving. He also will be charged with possession of a firearm while under the influence, which is a misdemeanor.

According to the Review-Journal, the new felony charges were added because of the injuries his girlfriend -- identified by police as Kiara Je'nai Kilgo-Washington, 22, of Las Vegas -- suffered in the crash, while the misdemeanor was added because of a loaded weapon that authorities say was found in Ruggs' car.

Ruggs is due again in court for a status hearing in the case Nov. 10. He was released by the Raiders late Tuesday, just hours after the crash and shortly after he was released from a hospital and booked into a Las Vegas jail.