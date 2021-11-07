The San Francisco 49ers are expecting running back Elijah Mitchell and wide receiver Deebo Samuel to play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, but are uncertain how long both players will be able to go, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Tight end George Kittle, who returns Sunday from injured reserve, will be on a pitch count and is expected to play about half the game, sources said.

Mitchell and Samuel are each listed as questionable.

Mitchell is dealing with a rib injury after last week's win over the Chicago Bears when he had 18 carries for 137 yards and a touchdown. He sat out Wednesday's practice and was limited on Thursday and Friday.

Samuel, who has an injured calf, also missed practice Wednesday and put in limited work Thursday and Friday. He had six catches for 171 yards against the Bears.

Kittle completed the week of practice without any setbacks and told reporters Friday that he's feeling good and expects to have fresh legs and plenty of energy on Sunday. He returns to the field after missing the team's past three games with a calf injury.