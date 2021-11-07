Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, listed as questionable for Sunday's game vs. the San Francisco 49ers due to a sprained left ankle, is expected to test his injury in pregame warmups before the staff makes a final decision on his status, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Cardinals want to be careful leading up to this divisional game. If Murray doesn't start, Colt McCoy will head under center for Arizona, which is coming off its first loss of the season.

Arizona doesn't sound as optimistic that wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, also listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury, will be able to play vs. the 49ers. But he, too, will partake in pregame warmups, and the Cardinals gauge his status at that time.

Murray didn't practice Wednesday and Thursday, and wasn't on the field for the open portion of Friday's practice, either. On Friday, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters that if Murray is healthy enough to continue playing at a "high level" from the pocket despite injury, then he would play.

"We're not going to put them out there unless he can function," Kingsbury said. "He wants to play, so we'll see."

Murray leads the NFL in completion percentage -- 77.4% -- in the pocket, third in yards per attempt, fourth in yards per drop back and sixth in passing yards. He also has the league's lowest off-target percentage from the pocket, along with the highest adjusted completion percentage, lowest contact and lowest contact percentage from the pocket.

Murray remained confident during the week, despite the lack of practice. Kingsbury said his quarterback spent time rehabbing inside the building with trainers instead of practicing, and that the staff had been "putting him through the ringer trying to get him ready."

"I think I'll be good to go on Sunday if I just know the game plan and get the mental reps," Murray said on Wednesday.

ESPN Staff Writer Josh Weinfuss contributed to this report.