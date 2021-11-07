The Los Angeles Rams will test newly-acquired linebacker Von Miller in pregame warm-ups before determining whether he can play Sunday night against the Tennessee Titans with the sprained ankle that left him questionable, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Miller, acquired Monday in a trade with Denver, sprained his left ankle in Week 7, was inactive Week 8 and the Rams are being cautious with his continued recovery, but the ankle appears to be healing well, coach Sean McVay said Friday

"It's hard, because we really haven't had a lot of exposure to Von, and he's so tough," McVay said. "He's such a great competitor. He's always really pushing it."

Receiver Robert Woods (foot) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (knee), both listed as questionable for Sunday night, will play, a source said.