JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars running back James Robinson will not play against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday because of a right heel injury.

Robinson had been listed as questionable to play, and the Jaguars wanted him to test his heel in pregame warm-ups. Robinson did some light running and footwork drills at TIAA Bank Field while coach Urban Meyer and team medical personnel looked out.

With Robinson out, Carlos Hyde becomes the Jaguars' top back while wide receiver Laviska Shenault also could get some work in the backfield. Dare Ogunbowale and Devine Ozigbo, whom the Jaguars claimed off waivers from the New Orleans Saints earlier in the week, also are active.

Robinson was injured during last Sunday's loss at Seattle after he was pushed out of bounds on a 17-yard screen pass late in the first quarter. He did not return to the game. Robinson did not practice Wednesday or Thursday and worked on a limited basis Friday.

He is the Jaguars' leading rusher with 482 yards and is tied for third on the team with 18 receptions.