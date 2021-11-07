BALTIMORE -- The Minnesota Vikings will be without safety Harrison Smith on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens after the Pro Bowler was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Smith is the third Vikings player put on the reserve/COVID-19 list since Thursday. He joins center Garrett Bradbury, who tested positive and is vaccinated, and practice squad guard Dakota Dozier.

The Vikings conducted extra COVID-19 tests Sunday morning, a source said, after the cases that popped up this week. If positive, Smith will miss a minimum of 10 days, which would force him to also miss next Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Vikings activated safety Myles Dorn off the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement.

Smith has amassed 58 tackles, three passes defended and a sack in seven games this season.