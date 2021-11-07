Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward races 99 yards for a TD after picking off Joe Burrow

The Battle of Ohio between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns kicked off with some fireworks.

On the Bengals' opening drive, Browns corner Denzel Ward intercepted Joe Burrow in front of the pylon and raced 99 yards for a Cleveland touchdown the other way.

Ward's pick-six was the second-longest defensive touchdown in Browns history, while Burrow became just the third quarterback this season, joining Mac Jones and Matt Ryan, to toss multiple pick-sixes.

The interception came thanks to a Browns offsides penalty after Burrow had been sacked on third-and-7. With another chance on third down, Ward picked made the big play.