Odell who? Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield hits Donovan Peoples-Jones for 60-yard TD

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield gave his team a 21-7 lead in the second quarter with a 60-yard touchdown bomb to Donovan Peoples-Jones down the middle of the field.

Coming off a week in which Cleveland agreed to release Odell Beckham Jr. in the wake of Beckham's father trashing Mayfield on social media, Mayfield came out on fire in Cincinnati.

His hot start was highlighted by the touchdown to Peoples-Jones, which was Mayfield's second-longest pass play this season and the longest reception by a Browns wide receiver since Week 13 last year. In that game, Peoples-Jones hauled in a 75-yard scoring reception from Mayfield against the Tennessee Titans.