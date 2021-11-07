EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The New York Giants defense produced its first points of the season when Xavier McKinney intercepted a Derek Carr pass and returned it for a 41-yard touchdown in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
McKinney jumped an out-route near the far sideline on a pass intended for Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. He caught the ball and raced uncontested for the 41-yard score. It allowed the Giants to take a 17-13 lead with 13:38 remaining in the third quarter.
It was the fifth time in the past six games that Carr threw an interception. McKinney now has three interceptions in his past four games.
McKinney snags it AND cashes it in 🤑— New York Giants (@Giants) November 7, 2021
