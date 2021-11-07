EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - The New York Giants defense produced its first points of the season when Xavier McKinney intercepted a Derek Carr pass and returned it for a 41-yard touchdown in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

McKinney jumped an out-route near the far sideline on a pass intended for Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. He caught the ball and raced uncontested for the 41-yard score. It allowed the Giants to take a 17-13 lead with 13:38 remaining in the third quarter.

It was the fifth time in the past six games that Carr threw an interception. McKinney now has three interceptions in his past four games.