BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has taken a major step as a passer this season, but he reminded everyone Sunday that he remains the greatest running quarterback in NFL history.

Jackson recorded his 12th career 100-yard rushing game (including the postseason), which set an NFL record for quarterbacks. In his fourth NFL season, Jackson moved past Michael Vick, who had 11 across his 13-year career.

Jackson has produced 10 100-yard rushing games during the regular season, which ties Vick.

The Ravens star was not without flaws on Sunday, throwing two interceptions. But he ended the day 27-of-41 for 266 yards and three touchdowns to go with those picks, and also landed on 120 yards rushing from 21 carries in the Ravens' 34-31 overtime victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

This was Jackson's second 100-yard rushing game of the season and his first since the Week 2 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. On Sunday, Jackson ran early and often against the Vikings, gaining 99 yards in the first three quarters.

Jackson also moved past John Elway and Donovan McNabb for No. 8 on the all-time rushing list for quarterbacks in the victory.

Baltimore made the running game a focal point, Jackson or otherwise, vs. the Vikings. Veteran backs Devonta Freeman and Le'Veon Bell combined for 24 carries, 127 yard and a score in the win.