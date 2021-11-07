EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Free-agent receiver DeSean Jackson is signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, he told NFL reporter Josina Anderson, before posting an airbrushed picture of himself in a white Raiders throwback jersey on his Instagram page.

Jackson, who turns 35 on Dec. 1, met with Raiders officials via Zoom on Saturday, a source confirmed to ESPN. Bally Sports was first to report the virtual meeting.

The Raiders had no comment Sunday.

The agreement comes on the heels of the Raiders' lackluster 23-16 loss Sunday at the New York Giants, a game in which Las Vegas dominated the Giants on the stat sheet but struggled mightily in the red zone as well as with turnovers. Quarterback Derek Carr threw two interceptions, including a pick-six, and was strip-sacked inside the Giants' 20-yard line with less than a minute to play.

Also missing in the Raiders' offense was a deep threat to keep the Giants' defense honest, a role previously held by receiver Henry Ruggs III.

Ruggs was cut Tuesday, hours after he was involved in a fiery car crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog and injured his girlfriend and himself early Tuesday morning. The wreck left Ruggs, who prosecutors said was driving as fast as 156 mph, facing felony DUI resulting in death and reckless driving charges that could lead to 46 years in prison.

Jackson, a second-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2008 out of Cal, played for the Los Angeles Rams this season before asking for and being granted his release last week.

In seven games, with no starts, he caught eight passes for 221 yards, averaging 27.6 yards per catch, with a touchdown.

The three-time Pro Bowler had his best season in 2013, when he had career highs in catches (82), receiving yards (1,332) and TDs (9). He also led the NFL in average yards per catch four different times -- 2010 with Philadelphia (22.5), 2014 with Washington (20.9), 2016 with Washington (17.9) and 2018 with Tampa Bay (18.9)