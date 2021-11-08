Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford throws wild interception, follows it with pick-six

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard came up with a much-needed turnover for against the Los Angeles Rams.

Byard stepped in front of a Matthew Stafford pass that was intended for Robert Woods for a 24-yard-pick six to make the score 14-3 in favor of the Titans. Byard's interception was his fifth of the season and his return for the touchdown was the second defensive touchdown the safety has recorded this season.

It was the second turnover of the day for the Titans. David Long picked off Stafford on the Rams' previous drive to give the Titans offense the ball at Los Angeles' 2-yard line. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill found tight end Geoff Swaim for the touchdown on the next play.