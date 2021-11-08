Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been cleared to play.

Wilson was cleared by Dr. Steve Shin, who performed the surgery on the QB's right middle finger.

"I am absolutely amazed at his progress, so much so that I can now confidently clear him for full return to play without reservation," Shin said of Wilson in a statement.

Wilson had surgery on Oct. 8, a day after he banged his hand against Aaron Donald on a follow-through in the third quarter of the Seahawks' loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The surgery was to repair a tendon rupture (mallet finger) and a fracture dislocation. Wilson had a pin removed from his finger last week.

The injury landed Wilson on injured reserve and is the most significant of his career. It snapped Wilson's streak of 149 consecutive starts to begin his career.

On Monday, Wilson tweeted out, "It's Time," along with video of his recovery.

The Seahawks face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday after going 1-2 without Wilson.

Information from ESPN's Brady Henderson was used in this report.