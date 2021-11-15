Tom Brady reflects on the highs and lows of his Super Bowl wins and losses. "Man in the Arena" begins November 16 exclusively on ESPN+. (0:30)

"Man in the Arena: Tom Brady," an intimate and in-depth look at the legendary quarterback's 10 Super Bowl appearances through his eyes, debuts on ESPN+ on Nov. 16. New episodes will be released every Tuesday throughout the NFL season. Sign up for ESPN+ at ESPNplus.com.

No player in NFL history has been to more Super Bowls (10), won more of them (seven) nor been MVP of the game (five) more than Brady. In the newest ESPN+ docuseries, directed by Religion of Sports' Gotham Chopra, the signal-caller will delve into each of those 10 Super Bowl appearances to deconstruct the psychological and emotional terrain that led to reaching each of those games. Each episode focuses on a single Super Bowl and centers on not just the pivotal moments, but everything that leads to them.

The start date for the series is Nov. 16, with Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers chasing his 11th Super Bowl appearance.

"Tom Brady has been a dominant force in the NFL, and in the broader culture, for two decades now. No player in recent memory has been more analyzed or debated, more beloved or reviled," Chopra said. "'Man in the Arena' is an examination of his impact on and off the field, and I'm eager for that discussion to continue around the series."

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN's linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Fans can sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).