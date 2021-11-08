Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds has a high ankle sprain and is expected to miss multiple games, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter Monday.

The injury happened on the first offensive play of Arizona's 31-17 win against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. Edmonds ran for three yards and then limped off the field. He did not reenter the game. Tests Monday confirmed the severity of the sprain.

The Cardinals were already shorthanded Sunday, missing quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Edmonds, who has 430 rushing yards on the season with one touchdown, was splitting time with James Conner. With Edmonds out, Conner stepped up with a career night, scoring three touchdowns including one on a 45-yard catch -- the longest of his career.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, Conner became just the fourth player with 11 scrimmage TDs through his first nine games with a team since 1990, joining Randy Moss, Terrell Owens and Fred Taylor.

Conner leads the NFL with 11 touchdowns this season.

