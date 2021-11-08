JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It looks like the Jacksonville Jaguars will have three of their top offensive players on the field for Sunday's game at Indianapolis.

Head coach Urban Meyer said Monday that injured quarterback Trevor Lawrence (ankle) and running back James Robinson (heel) will be limited this week because of their injuries, but he expects both -- along with injured left tackle Cam Robinson (back) -- to play against the Colts.

"Trevor's good. I just saw him," Meyer said Monday afternoon. "He should be a go this week. Fergie [director of athletic training Jeff Ferguson] is saying a little limited. I don't believe that. Knowing Trevor, he'll be ready to go on Wednesday."

Lawrence was hurt with 3:16 remaining in the first half of the Jaguars' 9-6 victory over Buffalo. The injury at first appeared to be serious, as Lawrence was helped from the field into the locker room, but the quarterback returned before the half ended and played the remainder of the game.

Lawrence said after the game that X-rays on his ankle were negative and it felt progressively better, so he was able to return. Meyer said Monday Lawrence will not have to wear a protective boot on his right ankle.

James Robinson did not play against the Bills because of a bruised right heel his suffered in the Jaguars' Oct. 31 loss at Seattle. Robinson did not practice last Wednesday or Thursday, was limited Friday, and tested his foot out during pregame warmups before the team decided he couldn't play against Buffalo.

"I expect him to be limited a little bit early in the week but I'm hearing everything's real positive [for Sunday]," Meyer said. Robinson leads the Jaguars with 482 yards rushing and is tied for third on the team with 18 receptions.

In addition, Meyer said he expects starting left tackle Cam Robinson to return against the Colts. Cam Robinson experienced some back tightness before Sunday's game against the Bills and was held out, giving rookie Walker Little his first start. Little had played just one offensive snap all season until Sunday.

Cam Robinson is playing the 2021 season on the franchise tag ($13.754 million). The Bills game was the first game he's missed since he returned from a torn ACL in Week 3 of the 2019 season.

The Jaguars (2-6) have lost seven of their last eight games in Indianapolis. The Colts (4-5) have won three of their last four games after a 1-4 start.