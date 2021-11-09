ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team gambled three weeks ago by releasing veteran kicker Dustin Hopkins and replacing him with unproven Chris Blewitt. The move didn't work out, and Blewitt was released Tuesday after having three kicks blocked in his two games.

Washington signed veteran Joey Slye as its new kicker. In six games with the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers this season, Slye was a combined 11-of-13 on field goals and 9-for-12 on extra points. He got his start with Washington coach Ron Rivera in 2019 for Carolina, making 25-of-32 field goals -- including a combined 16-of-22 from 40 yards and beyond. He has made 80.2% of his career field goals and 88% of his extra points.

Hopkins received a game ball after kicking a 29-yard winning field goal for the Los Angeles Chargers in Sunday's 27-24 victory over Philadelphia. Hopkins has made all three of his field goals for the Chargers, but missed one extra point. He missed two extra points for Washington this season.

Blewitt's three blocks resulted from low kicks. He made his other two field goals as well as both of his extra points. He had not kicked in a game since 2016 for the University of Pittsburgh.