Nick Chubb finds a hole and bursts 70 yards to the house to extend the Browns' lead over the Bengals. (0:28)

Cleveland Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton tested positive for COVID-19, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Both players are vaccinated, so their status for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots remains in question. Each player would need two negative tests 24 hours apart to play.

The Browns had another running back, John Kelly, go on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.

With Kareem Hunt (calf) currently on injured reserve, Cleveland is down to just one running back at the moment -- D'Ernest Johnson, who also is vaccinated, a source told ESPN.

Chubb, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns in the Browns' 41-16 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday and leads the team with 721 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns this season.

Johnson started at running back in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos when Chubb and Hunt were both sidelined by injury. He rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown in Cleveland's 17-14 victory.