FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys are likely to be in need of a kicker for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons with Greg Zuerlein being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

Zuerlein has tested positive, according to a source, and would need two negative tests separated by 24 hours while remaining symptom-free to be eligible to return. The Cowboys have not had a player return sooner than the 10-day period this season.

With Zuerlein's status up in the air, the Cowboys will have Lirim Hajrullahu and Brett Maher in for a workout on Wednesday, according to a source.

Maher was the Cowboys' kicker in 2018-19 and holds the three longest field goals in team history with a 63-yarder and two 62-yarders. He and Zuerlein also have made 59-yard attempts for the Cowboys. Maher made 49-of-63 attempts in his 29 games, while connecting on 68 of 69 point-after tries.

He has spent time with the New York Jets, Washington Football Team, Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans but has not kicked in a regular-season game since he was let go by the Cowboys.

Hajrullahu kicked in a preseason game for the Cowboys with Zuerlein injured and made both PATs. He spent a quick stint on the Cowboys practice squad in September.

Zuerlein has made 14-of-18 field goal attempts this season and missed two of 23 PATs this season.