Which team is the best fit for OBJ? (0:54)

Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is considering the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints as potential landing spots, league sources told ESPN's Dianna Russini on Wednesday.

Beckham cleared waivers Tuesday after being released by the Cleveland Browns on Monday. The veteran wants to spend the rest of this season with a playoff contender and in a winning environment, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter earlier in the week.

The Packers are the only one of those three teams that are still on the Browns' schedule. Cleveland visits Lambeau Field on Christmas Day.

The Browns excused Beckham from practice last week while the sides negotiated his exit. He asked to be traded and never developed an on-field connection with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, and Beckham essentially forced his release last week when his father shared an 11-minute video on social media -- hours before the trade deadline -- of plays in which Mayfield didn't pass him the ball.

Cleveland must pay Beckham $4.25 million but will save $3 million from his renegotiated contract.

Beckham, 29, had 17 catches for 232 yards and zero touchdowns in six games this season. He had only two 100-yard games in 29 games after joining Cleveland in the 2019 blockbuster trade with the New York Giants.

The three-time Pro Bowler had 1,035 receiving yards in his first season with Cleveland but suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2020 and was out when the Browns ended a long playoff drought and won their first playoff game in 26 years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.