A Minnesota Vikings player who is vaccinated was hospitalized Tuesday because he was having trouble breathing because of COVID-19, coach Mike Zimmer said Wednesday.

According to a source, the player is offensive guard Dakota Dozier, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

He is in stable condition now, per Zimmer, but remains hospitalized.

"It's serious stuff, so, I don't know," Zimmer said. "Like 29 guys are getting tested because of close contact, including myself. Just do what we do."

When asked whether the player's reaction was to the vaccine (booster) or COVID-19, Zimmer said: "No, it was COVID. I'm not a doctor, but it was COVID pneumonia or something -- he had a hard time breathing."

The Vikings have five players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including starting center Garrett Bradbury and starting safety Harrison Smith, who was placed on the list 90 minutes before Sunday's 34-31 loss at Baltimore after he tested positive. The Vikings are operating under the league's intensive protocols, which means more testing teamwide to help contain the outbreak.