PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Louis Lipps will not attend the induction ceremony for the Steelers Hall of Honor this weekend after being arrested on DUI charges late Saturday night.

"I understand the significance of my actions this past weekend and I want to apologize and take responsibility for what occurred," Lipps said in a statement. "I have spoken with Art Rooney II and informed him that I will not attend the Steelers' Hall of Honor ceremonies this weekend."

Lipps, a two-time All-Pro and an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, played for the Steelers from 1984 to 1991.

Rooney issued his own statement, which read in part:

"We appreciate Louis' willingness to take responsibility for what transpired last weekend, and his decision not to attend the ceremonies this weekend. We will move forward with Louis' induction into the Hall of Honor at the appropriate time in the future."

Lipps was arrested on two misdemeanor DUI charges in Mount Washington on Saturday night after his truck struck a parked trailer, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. The 59-year-old had a blood alcohol level of .235%, nearly three times the legal limit, according to the criminal complaint obtained by the Tribune Review.

The arresting officer said he could smell alcohol on Lipps' breath and said Lipps told him he had "a lot" to drink, according to the complaint.

Lipps was announced as part of the Steelers' latest Hall of Honor class in July.

"While I am flattered, humbled and honored to be included for recognition along with the other former players who are also deserving of this special weekend, I do not want to be a distraction," Lipps said. "I am committed to working through the consequences of what transpired and will continue to be an active part of this community and the Steelers' alumni."