Dalvin Cook on assault allegations: The truth will come out (1:14)

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook said he's the victim in his first public comments since being accused of abusing a former girlfriend in a lawsuit filed Tuesday.

"I'm the victim in this situation. The truth and the details about the situation will come out at a further time," he said Wednesday.

He directed further questions about the lawsuit to his attorney and agent.

The lawsuit, filed by Gracelyn Trimble, a sergeant in the U.S. Army, accuses Cook of assault, battery and false imprisonment.

Cook's attorney, Dave Valentini, said in a statement Tuesday that his client was assaulted by the woman after she broke into his residence and then later tried to extort him of millions of dollars.

"I got my head up high knowing that the truth will come out," Cook said Wednesday. "I hate being a distraction to the team, but I know those guys have my back 1,000 percent and just going to take this thing day by day and I know my team's here for me and I'm here for them."