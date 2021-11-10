It's looking like Lamar Jackson will have his top three wide receivers together for the first time this season.

Sammy Watkins is expected to play for the first time in a month after he was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. The AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens (6-2) play at the Miami Dolphins (2-7) on Thursday night.

That would give Jackson plenty of options in the passing game with Watkins, Marquise Brown and Rashod Bateman. Watkins injured a hamstring in Week 5, just one game before Bateman came back after being out the first five games with a groin injury.

Watkins is officially listed as questionable but moved extremely well during practice. In his first season with Baltimore, Watkins ranks third on the team with 18 catches for 292 yards.

With Watkins coming back, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said: "I think the show is just ready to begin."