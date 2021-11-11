Stephen A. Smith reacts to Dianna Russini's report that Odell Beckham Jr. is homing in on the Packers, Chiefs and Saints. (2:17)

Why Stephen A. does not think OBJ should go to the Chiefs (2:17)

There are teams talking to Odell Beckham Jr. that believe the free-agent wide receiver will wait until the games are complete on Sunday before he makes his final decision, league sources told ESPN's Dianna Russini on Thursday.

Beckham, who cleared waivers Tuesday after being released by the Cleveland Browns on Monday, was still sorting through several offers Wednesday night, with as many as eight teams making their plays for him this week, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots are among the teams pursuing him, sources have told ESPN.

Two of those teams -- the Packers and Seahawks -- are scheduled to play against each other on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Beckham wants to spend the rest of this season with a playoff contender and in a winning environment, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter earlier in the week.

Green Bay receiver Davante Adams, who is friends with Beckham, told reporters Wednesday that he has been in communication with the veteran wideout and is cautiously optimistic.

"Hopes are up there pretty high. Been talking to him a little bit, so we'll see what happens," Adams said. "But like I've said previously, I don't expect anything to happen. But if it does, that would be great."

Adams also noted he's not concerned about sharing the wide receiver limelight in Green Bay.

"I'm pretty secure in what I bring to this offense and to this team," he said. "And I know what his mindset is: Based off what he just came from, he'd be happy to deal with whatever at this point."

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that general manager Brett Veach is "always going to keep his eyes and ears open," and quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he hadn't been in contact with Beckham.

The Browns excused Beckham from practice last week while the sides negotiated his exit. He asked to be traded and never developed an on-field connection with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, and Beckham essentially forced his release last week when his father shared an 11-minute video on social media -- hours before the trade deadline -- of plays in which Mayfield didn't pass him the ball.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection has 17 catches for 232 yards and zero touchdowns in six games this season.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky and Adam Teicher contributed to this report.