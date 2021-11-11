JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When you win an award, you expect your teammates to congratulate you. The Jacksonville Jaguars slime you.

That's what happened to Jaguars edge rusher Josh Allen on Thursday. He was named Nickelodeon's NFL Slimetime NVP for his performance against the Buffalo Bills last Sunday. The television network sent an award to be presented to him after practice.

But it also sent a bucket of green slime.

Defensive lineman Jihad Ward and safety Rayshawn Jenkins snuck up behind Allen while he was being filmed accepting the NVP award and dumped it all over him.

Nickelodeon and Paramount+ broadcast a weekly NFL series every Wednesday called NFL Slimetime. Each week they pick a Nickelodeon Valuable Player, and Allen is the first defensive player to win it. Getting Allen slimed, however, came at the request of Jaguars vice president of football communications Amy Palcic.

This is what happens when you win Nickelodeon's NVP. pic.twitter.com/xK2KUxeDBZ — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) November 11, 2021

Allen had a sack, interception, and a fumble recovery to go with eight tackles in last Sunday's 9-6 victory over Buffalo. He became the first player to ever sack a quarterback with the same name when he dropped the Bills' Josh Allen for a 10-yard loss late in the first half.

That -- as well as Allen winning AFC Defensive Player of the Week -- prompted Allen's teammates to give him a new name: Josh Allen senior.

"We were giving Josh a hard time," linebacker Myles Jack said. "We were like, 'Who's the real Josh Allen?' But after that game we call him Josh Allen Sr.

"No disrespect to the other Josh Allen."