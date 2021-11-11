Louis Riddick shares his thoughts on Cam Newton's return to the Panthers for the remainder of the season. (1:02)

Cam Newton seems like he was ready for the Carolina Panthers to bring him back to Charlotte.

On Thursday, Newton agreed to a one-year deal to bring him back to the team that he led to the Super Bowl in 2015. Pending a physical, Newton's deal is worth up to $10 million for the remainder of the season.

The Panthers drafted Newton No. 1 overall in the 2011 NFL draft and Newton played for the team for nine season. Newton won the Offensive Rookie of the Year (2011) and MVP (2015) awards with the Panthers. In 2015, the Panthers went 15-1 before losing to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50. Newton was released by the Panthers following the 2019 season and spent a year with the New England Patriots.

Judging by this dramatic video, made by Iconic Saga, a production company Newton started, this homecoming means a lot to him.