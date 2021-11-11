Dan Orlovsky reacts to reports that Odell Beckham Jr. is finalizing a deal to become a member of the Rams. (1:30)

Odell Beckham Jr. has agreed to a contract with the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced.

The free-agent wide receiver will join a high-powered offense led by quarterback Matthew Stafford and add to a depth chart at the position that already includes Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson.

Beckham became a free agent when he cleared waivers on Tuesday after being released by the Cleveland Browns.

The Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks were among the other teams Beckham considered this week, sources had told ESPN.

In Los Angeles, Beckham essentially replaces veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who was released after the trading deadline last week. Jackson signed with the Las Vegas Raiders this week.

Beckham is the second high-profile player added by the Rams this month, after Los Angeles traded for star pass-rusher Von Miller before the deadline last week. Miller welcomed Beckham to Los Angeles on his Instagram Story, posting: "Let's chase this ring family!!!!"

Beckham was also welcomed to L.A. by Lakers superstar LeBron James, one of his good friends, who tweeted: "Welcome to LA my brother @obj ! It's GO TIME!!"

The Rams lead the NFL in total offense this season behind a potent passing attack led by Stafford, who is first in the NFL with 2,771 passing yards. Kupp is the team's No. 1 receiver and leads the NFL in receptions (74), receiving yards (1,019) and touchdown receptions (10).

The Browns excused Beckham from practice last week while the sides negotiated his exit. He had asked to be traded and never developed an on-field connection with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. Beckham essentially forced his release last week when his father shared an 11-minute video on social media -- hours before the trade deadline -- of plays in which Mayfield didn't pass him the ball.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection has 17 catches for 232 yards and zero touchdowns in six games this season. Beckham had 1,035 receiving yards in 2019, his first season with Cleveland, but suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2020. He has passed the 1,000-yard receiving mark five times in his career.

The Rams (7-2) play the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) this week on Monday night.

ESPN's Adam Schefter contributed to this report.