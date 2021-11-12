MIAMI -- Despite not starting Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa entered the game in relief of Jacoby Brissett midway through the third quarter of Miami's 22-10 win.

On the Dolphins' opening drive of the second half, Brissett took a sack on third down and needed medical attention following the play. He was able to walk off the field under his own power but did not return for the Dolphins' ensuing drive.

Brissett was ruled questionable to return with a knee injury but never did. He was 11-for-23 passing for 156 yards with a 70.2 quarterback rating, adding one carry for 4 yards, to help Miami to a 6-3 lead at the time of his departure.

Tagovailoa did not start Thursday because of a fractured middle finger on his throwing hand. He went 8-for-13 for 158 yards with a 104.0 rating, adding three carries and scoring on a 1-yard sneak with 2:19 left in the game.

Tagovailoa suffered the injury during Miami's loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 8 but was able to finish the game before missing the Dolphins' win over the Houston Texans in Week 9.