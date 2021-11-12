Just because he's an offensive tackle doesn't mean he can't score a touchdown, right?
Unfortunately, that is correct. Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Robert Hunt was called for illegal touching during Miami's 22-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens. But had he been an eligible receiver, it would have been quite possibly one of the best touchdowns ever scored.
The now-famous play came early in the fourth quarter when Hunt caught a screen pass from Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Hunt did a full-body flip over a Ravens defender and managed to stretch the ball across the goal line before falling on his head. Again, the touchdown did not count, but it will live rent-free in football fans' heads for a very, very long time.
What could have been...— NFL (@NFL) November 12, 2021
NFL Twitter now wants to cement Hunt in league history for the greatest touchdown that never actually happened.
Bro why did he make a play like that 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 12, 2021
#68 definitely played RB back in the day..😂😂— Kyler Murray (@K1) November 12, 2021
Big dawg was moving moving!!!!— cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) November 12, 2021
I ain't mad at him for trying lol. Big Boy made one of them defenders missed though lol #Dolphins #Ravens #ThursdayNightFootball— Pierre Garçon (@PierreGarcon) November 12, 2021
Great effort big fella. 🤣💪🏾— Mack Wilson Sr. (@5mackwilson1) November 12, 2021
😳😳— DeVante Parker (@DeVanteParker11) November 12, 2021
As a raven. I hated that. As an O lineman. I loved every second— Ronnie Stanley (@megatronnie) November 12, 2021
Man big fella owned that moment..— Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) November 12, 2021
😂😂😂😂😂 he got missing!!!! Give him 6!!! 😂😂— Joe Haden (@joehaden23) November 12, 2021