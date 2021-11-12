Dolphins' offensive lineman Robert Hunt grabs the pass and scores the touchdown, but the score is wiped off after Hunt is ruled ineligible. (0:43)

Just because he's an offensive tackle doesn't mean he can't score a touchdown, right?

Unfortunately, that is correct. Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Robert Hunt was called for illegal touching during Miami's 22-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens. But had he been an eligible receiver, it would have been quite possibly one of the best touchdowns ever scored.

The now-famous play came early in the fourth quarter when Hunt caught a screen pass from Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Hunt did a full-body flip over a Ravens defender and managed to stretch the ball across the goal line before falling on his head. Again, the touchdown did not count, but it will live rent-free in football fans' heads for a very, very long time.

NFL Twitter now wants to cement Hunt in league history for the greatest touchdown that never actually happened.

Bro why did he make a play like that 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 12, 2021

#68 definitely played RB back in the day..😂😂 — Kyler Murray (@K1) November 12, 2021

Big dawg was moving moving!!!! — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) November 12, 2021

I ain't mad at him for trying lol. Big Boy made one of them defenders missed though lol #Dolphins #Ravens #ThursdayNightFootball — Pierre Garçon (@PierreGarcon) November 12, 2021

Great effort big fella. 🤣💪🏾 — Mack Wilson Sr. (@5mackwilson1) November 12, 2021

😳😳 — DeVante Parker (@DeVanteParker11) November 12, 2021

As a raven. I hated that. As an O lineman. I loved every second — Ronnie Stanley (@megatronnie) November 12, 2021

Man big fella owned that moment.. — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) November 12, 2021