          Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray, Jarvis Landry and more weigh in on Miami Dolphins OL Robert Hunt's impressive play

          Epic Dolphins big-man TD called back (0:43)

          Dolphins' offensive lineman Robert Hunt grabs the pass and scores the touchdown, but the score is wiped off after Hunt is ruled ineligible. (0:43)

          11:24 PM ET
          • Kelly CohenESPN

          Just because he's an offensive tackle doesn't mean he can't score a touchdown, right?

          Unfortunately, that is correct. Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Robert Hunt was called for illegal touching during Miami's 22-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens. But had he been an eligible receiver, it would have been quite possibly one of the best touchdowns ever scored.

          The now-famous play came early in the fourth quarter when Hunt caught a screen pass from Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Hunt did a full-body flip over a Ravens defender and managed to stretch the ball across the goal line before falling on his head. Again, the touchdown did not count, but it will live rent-free in football fans' heads for a very, very long time.

          NFL Twitter now wants to cement Hunt in league history for the greatest touchdown that never actually happened.