ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox is set to make his return to the field Sunday against the New York Jets after missing two games because of a fracture in his right hand that required surgery.

Knox has no injury designation and was a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday. The tight end recovered in three weeks from an injury that he suffered during a loss to the Tennessee Titans, but missed only two games because of the Bills' bye week.

Rookie starting right tackle Spencer Brown also is set to play Sunday. He missed the past two games with a back injury. Buffalo will be without starting linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), while running back Zack Moss (concussion) is questionable to play.

A.J. Klein is expected to start in Edmunds' place.

The Bills' offense has struggled in the past two games, averaging 16 points per game compared to 32.7 over the first six games. Knox has become one of quarterback Josh Allen's go-to targets, catching five touchdowns over a four-game stretch. The Bills' needed Knox to step up at tight end this year, and so far he has.

"[Knox is] a guy that's big, powerful, strong, fast. and obviously he's made some plays for us this year," Allen said. "We're going to need him to continue to make plays for us if we want to be successful."

Knox has 21 receptions for 286 yards in six games this season. He leads the team in receiving touchdowns [five] and is still on pace to set career-highs in other receiving categories.