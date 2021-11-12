ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles because of COVID-19 protocols.

Shurmur, who calls plays for the offense, was not on the field for Friday's practice. Quarterback Drew Lock went to the COVID reserve list Saturday following a positive test after the team had arrived in Dallas for last weekend's game.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio said after Friday's practice that he had received notification of Shurmur's positive COVID test in the morning. Fangio would not officially rule Shurmur out for Sunday, but as of Friday afternoon the coordinator was not expected to be available.

"Don't know yet sure, but we've got to prepare as if he's not there,'' Fangio said.

Fangio said playcalling duties against the Eagles will be "shared,'' but he declined to say who would make the decisions on offense. Quarterbacks coach Mike Shula will be on the coach-to-quarterback earpiece with Teddy Bridgewater during the game.

The Broncos have several candidates to call plays given that Shula and running backs coach Curtis Modkins have been offensive coordinators in the league while offensive line coach Mike Munchak was the Titans' head coach for three seasons.

The Broncos already were using enhanced protocols around their team complex in previous weeks, including wearing masks in all indoor spaces and social distancing at meetings.

"We've been doing that, even before all this,'' Fangio said.

"We're far apart -- guy here, three seats later another guy here,'' said defensive end Dre'Mont Jones. "It's tough, it's like last year again.''

The Broncos, coming off their highest-scoring effort of the season with the 30-16 win in Dallas, are 18th in the league in total offense and 22nd in scoring (20.8 points per game).