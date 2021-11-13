The NFL fined Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman $55,000 for unnecessary roughness/use of helmet on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in Week 7, according to sources.

The play was unpenalized, but it resulted in the largest known fine for an individual on-field play since 2019. Raiders teammate Johnathan Abrams got an $80,000 fine in 2020 but that was for multiple hits in a game against Atlanta.

Perryman's tackling attempt occurred on a Hurts rushing attempt in the first quarter.

Use-of-helmet fines are $20,600 for a first offense and $41,200 for a second offense, according to the NFL football operations site, which does not list the fine for a third offense.

Perryman's only penalty this season was for unnecessary roughness in Week 3. He had unnecessary roughness penalties last year, as well.

Perryman's agent, Ron Butler, is appealing.

Perryman is having a strong season for Las Vegas, ranking third in the NFL with 91 tackles. The Carolina Panthers signed Perryman to a two-year, $6 million contract in March but traded him to Las Vegas, where he reunited with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley from their Los Angeles Chargers days.