Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods suffered a torn ACL in practice Friday, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini.

Woods went down with the knee injury and then got up and finished practice, sources told ESPN. After conducting media interviews after practice, he underwent tests which confirmed the injury, sources told ESPN.

A team captain, Woods has 45 catches for 556 yards and 4 TDs this season.

The Rams, in search of depth at the position after releasing DeSean Jackson, signed free agent Odell Beckham Jr. on Thursday following his release from the Cleveland Browns.

That leaves Cooper Kupp, the newly signed Beckham and third option Van Jefferson as the only accomplished, healthy wideouts on the roster.

In recent weeks, the Rams lost rookies Tutu Atwell and Jacob Harris to season-ending injuries. Earlier this week, a waiver claim to bring back released wideout Josh Reynolds fell short.

The only other receivers on the roster are Ben Skowronek and J.J. Koski, a pair of first-year wideouts who have a combined three catches for 30 yards.

ESPN's Nick Wagoner contributed to this report.