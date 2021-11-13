FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots top running back Damien Harris has been ruled out for Sunday's home game against the Cleveland Browns due to a concussion, the team announced Saturday.

Harris' potential replacement, rookie Rhamondre Stevenson, remains questionable due to a concussion. That the Patriots ruled out Harris, but not Stevenson, reflects how the team still has a level of optimism that Stevenson might clear concussion protocol in time for the game (1 p.m. ET, CBS).

Both Harris and Stevenson sustained concussions in the fourth quarter of last Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers. They didn't take part in practices Wednesday, Thursday or Friday this week.

On Friday, coach Bill Belichick said both were in the "day-to-day category" and that the team would "just have to play it by ear."

Harris has 133 carries for 547 yards (4.1 avg.) and seven touchdowns in the Patriots' 5-4 start -- all team highs. He also has 11 catches for 63 yards.

Stevenson, a fourth-round pick from Oklahoma, is next with 35 rushes for 136 yards (3.9 avg.) and one touchdown, while adding seven catches for 97 yards.

The only other running backs on the roster are veteran Brandon Bolden and second-year player J.J. Taylor.

In addition to Harris being ruled out Sunday against the Browns (5-4), the Patriots also downgraded top returner Gunner Olszewski to out because of a concussion. Receiver Jakobi Meyers is a top candidate to take over Olszewski's duties as a punt returner, while Bolden and veteran safety Devin McCourty are among the options to handle kickoffs.